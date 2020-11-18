EBE Technologies reports increased revenue for fiscal 2020

EBE Technologies, in East Moline, a leader in business process management applications for the transportation industry, announced Wednesday a record year of growth was achieved upon the completion of its fiscal year 2020, ending September 30.

The growth was achieved as EBE realized an 11% increase in revenue from new client acquisitions and a 36% increase in additional purchases from existing clients.

In March 2020, the coronavirus brought uncertainty throughout the country and caused many companies to review their work processes, its release notes. EBE’s solutions allowed carriers and their staff to adapt to mandates for a safer workplace while maintaining successful operations.

“This has been an unparalleled year for upheaval in the transportation industry. Some of our clients in specific industry segments were affected more than others, but the impact was universal,” said Larry Kerr, EBE president in the release. “Our new client acquisitions were driven in part by carriers that could not utilize their legacy imaging solutions in work-from-home or mobile configurations.”

