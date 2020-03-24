Economic programs to assist workers, employers affected by coronavirus gaining some clarity

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, and lay-offs and closures abound, businesses and workers in the Quad-Cities are encouraged to contact their financial institutions and/or credit card and lending companies first.

That’s the advice from Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

It is best to start with the businesses a company, or business, has an established relationship with.

“If you are experiencing financial hardship related to COVID-19, call whoever you need to, if it’s your landlord, your lending institution, have a conversation with them about options. Whether that’s deferment, interest-only payments or whatever flexible options they have right now. I’d assume that most of them are receiving phone calls,” he said.

“Act on that one relatively quickly, don’t wait until you’re at wit’s end. Stay a little bit more proactive with it, anticipate when you might be in some financial hardship.”

For workers who have been laid off, file for unemployment. If a worker has to stay at home to self-quarantine, the employee should talk to their boss about the new Family First Coronavirus Response Act, passed and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump last week.