Economist: COVID-19's economic impact will most affect households

“That’s not a very well-thought-out plan and that’s providing a lot of money, but not providing money in a timely way to the people that need it when they need it,” he said.

A payroll tax cut “was an extraordinarily poorly thought-out option,” Swenson said. “The administration right now is very ill-prepared, and it’s flailing. How it’s going to respond to this economically and normal operations in the community … bailing out the oil industry and the airline industry and the tourism industry, that doesn’t make sense. What makes sense is what are we going to do to maintain households?”

Grywacheski said the economic impact will be short-lived if COVID-19 begins to wind down in a few weeks.

“But if this COVID-19 outbreak lingers for two, three, six months, obviously, the impact on the global economy, the impact on the U.S. economy, will be much deeper, as well as long-lasting. That’s why you’re seeing these big sell-offs in the stock market. Sell first, ask questions later. It’s just an initial uncertainty.”

Noting Iowa State University students going to e-learning next week, Swenson said not all jobs can be worked from home. A person can’t work on a manufacturing line or cut hair from home.