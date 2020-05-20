Economist: Many economists view full economic recovery by end of 2021

Citing a recent poll of economists, Kriz said predictions fall into primarily three camps:

• Only 6% of economists predict a V-shaped recovery, or a quick rebound following a quick downturn, that would lead to the economy returning to pre-coronavirus levels by the first or second quarter of 2021.

• A larger group are predicting a longer recovery, such as a U-shaped pattern (35 to 40%) where the bottom is extended out with the economy not fully rebounding to pre-COVID-19 numbers until the end of 2021.

• The other popular theory among economists, 40%, is a Nike logo “swoosh” recovery where the path back to pre-coronavirus takes several years, similar to the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009.

• The worst case scenario for economic recovery is a W-shape, which would mean a second economic hit from another pandemic of coronavirus that triggers a “longer, more painful” economic recovery, Kriz said.