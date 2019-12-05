Economist: Q-C economy needs to diversify to weather long-term changing economics

But with ongoing trade wars, China, for example, has begun to get its soybeans from South American countries, such as Brazil, instead of from U.S. farmers.

“If the trade deal gets resolved, (businesses in China) will probably shift back because it’s cheaper to ship from the U.S., quite frankly. So that will be the adjustment … if it goes on for a long time or becomes permanent, what happens there, but what happens to our other trade deals?” Kriz said.

There has also been talk of tariffs with Vietnam, coupled with negotiations with Germany.

“Do these things spread … if there’s a spreading of this, then all bets are off and you could be talking about huge impacts,” he said.

During a question-and-answer period, Kriz recommended retail storefronts have an online presence while maintaining a traditional brick-and-mortar store.

“People want to come out and experience things," he said. "You can’t experience anything on Amazon.com so what we teach in economics is that the more people need to try something on or try out something, probably the better it is to be in a storefront, period, to give an experience to the consumer."