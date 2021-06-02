Economist: Uneven Quad-Cities recovery faces 'wall of worry' in 2021

Iowa's unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in March, within 1% of where it was before COVID. In Illinois, the jobless rate fell to 7.1% in March, more than three percentage points higher than it was a year ago. Meanwhile, unemployment rose unexpectedly in the Quad-Cities in the first quarter of the year to 5.9% in March compared with 5.3% in December.

Manufacturing continued to recover from its decline during the early months of the pandemic. Shipping container shortages and limited air freight capacity, however, continued to disrupt supply chains, causing delays and leading to higher shipping costs for both manufacturers and consumers, according to the chamber.

While still unclear what the future holds for the corporate office sector, regional companies will more than likely lean more toward a hybrid version of in-person and remote working environments.

"As we move into the second quarter of 2021, there appears to be more hope of reopening the economy and hope that successive rounds of federal fiscal stimulus will bode well for economic growth," Kriz wrote. "Many uncertainties remain, however. Concerns over vaccine hesitancy and the transmission of SARS-CoV2 variants have kept down growth expectations."

Raw materials and labor shortages, combined with the prospect of higher inflation — a result of too much money chasing too few goods — sparked by unprecedented infusion of large amounts of cash to the economy from federal stimulus packages means "the economy faces a significant 'wall of worry' to climb," Kriz wrote.

