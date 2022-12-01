Economists torn on probability of national recession, industry recession likely

Economists still are torn on a possible recession, but the odds favor one.

At Thursday's yearly economic forecast meeting, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce's keynote speaker noted three major changes in the economy: globalization, growth and liquidity. Although these keywords are being used with more frequency, they aren't new, said Kevin Depew, Deputy Chief Economist with consulting firm RSM.

"These aren't things that happen overnight," he said.

From 2010-2020, the economy was dealing with insufficient demand, low inflation and excess savings. Looking forward, the economy is facing a near 360-degree difference. From 2022 onward, the economy will face insufficient supply, negative supply shocks, geopolitical tension and inflation.

Under normal circumstances, the probability of a recession is always at 15%, Depew said. Given the conditions of today's market, economists are predicting the probability to be closer to 65%. Historically, that means there is a 100% chance of a recession.

Liquidity is a key factor in this. Previously, it was simple to turn assets into cash; almost too simple. Now, consumers are suffering the consequences.

"We saw the result of that this year when (liquidity) gets too excessive, you have a period of higher interest rates," he said.

To fight this, consumers can expect regionalization of the supply chain. Reliance on major trading partners in Canada, Mexico and parts of South America could help contribute to regional control of goods, thus lessening the dependence on Asia for supplies and goods.

But growth will be slow until inflation begins to level out. Depew said he believes there are two areas of the economy that are in a recession, but they only make up 10% of the economy as a whole.

Real estate and manufacturing both have been suffering grave challenges, but for different reasons. In the real estate world, inflation is driving up mortgage rates. In manufacturing, it's labor.

"The number-one issue has been talent," Depew said.

The problem began in 2016, which is when demand slowed and more workers were retiring than entering the workforce. To combat the disparity, wages rose to their highest in two decades. While good for workers, the pay hikes contributed to inflation, he said.

"It is more important from our perspective to understand when we will face an industry recession," he said.

Depaw gave the example of the collapse in oil prices in 2015. Approximately 350,000 new jobs were being added per month in the south, but the rest of the country was still facing the effects of a recession. And the effects last for months.

"The reality is outside of the financial crisis we experienced in 2008, the median duration for the types of recessions that are more typical … are about six to eight months," he said.

Counter recession indicators include the S&P 500 capital expenditures and the equity of mortgage holders. Depaw said the ingredients are there for an increase in capital expenditures after a recession because employers have learned from past recessions, along with the economic and labor issues triggered by the pandemic.

Three solutions he sees for the future are raising short-term interest rates, creating more fiscal policy and new housing policies. Meeting demand to help slow the economy, especially in housing, is crucial.

"That's going to relieve the stickiest component of inflation right now, which is cost of shelter," he said.

Despite the largely unfavorable outlook, Depaw said, there is no guarantee there will be a recession; at least on a national level. It could instead be isolated to specific consumer goods.

But, if a recession does happen, he said, the concern is not particularly grave. The economy now is much different than it was in 2008 and could recover much faster.

"This recession is not going to be like the last one," he said. "I would encourage business to look past the recession as much as they can. I think there is a better chance that we don't go into a recession at all, but if we do, the aftermath is going to look a lot more like the 80s and 90s."