A representative of the Iowa Targeted Small Business Program, or TSB, will be the guest speaker at Eldridge North Scott Chamber's next Lunch & Learn event.
Jill Lippincott, certification project manager, will discuss the Iowa Economic Development Authority program. The Lunch & Learn will be from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Scott County Library, Eldridge.
The TSB program helps women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, and service-disabled veterans overcome the hurdles of opening or growing their own small business. With TSB certification, Iowa businesses receive various benefits including a listing on the TSB online directory and opportunities to meet other business owners and purchasing managers.
The Lunch & Learn series is open to the public. Cost for chamber members is $10 and $15 for non-members, who can RSVP by Monday, Jan. 14, by calling the chamber at 563-285-9965 or email info@northscottchamber.com.