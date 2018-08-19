Long recognized as a bedroom community to the Quad-Cities, Eldridge is looking to become a bigger player in the region's business development game.
It's an idea years in the making, but city leaders now are taking strides to create a nearly 500-acre commercial and industrial park south of Eldridge. The park could attract new employers to the Quad-Cities and help lower property taxes in Eldridge, officials say.
The proposed site, mostly privately-owned farmland today, sits between Eldridge and the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in north Davenport.
With the construction the Sterilite and Kraft Heinz plants in the Davenport industrial center, Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle said that park is running out of large-sized tracts to attract another major development. "We need to step up to the plate," he said. "We want to be ready with a (state) certified site," he said.
Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, at Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80, has 72 acres remaining for development.
Eldridge has been working with Quad-Cities First, the economic development arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, to market some of the parcels already available in its future business park as well as guide it in pursuing site certification through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA.
"A lot of work goes into looking at it for a certified site," said Liz Murray Tallman, chief economic development officer for Quad-Cities First. "But it is just the perfect location for the next big one (industrial park)."
In fact, she said "It would be the largest industrial site in Scott County." A shovel-ready site of that scope also is something not currently "in the Quad-Cities marketing tool box."
The site is generally bounded by Slopertown Road on the south, South 1st Street on the east, Buttermilk Road on the west and is south of Lincoln Road on the north.
With the opening of Sterlite and Kraft Heinz, right in Eldridge's backyard across Slopertown, city officials expect satellite suppliers to those companies to soon be seeking locations.
"We haven't seen any move in yet," said James Martin, Eldridge's assistant city administrator. "It usually takes five years for them to pop up, and we're going to be ready for them."
In anticipation, city officials have met with many of the eight or nine landowners of the ground in the proposed industrial park. "It's been pretty positive," he said, adding "We've heard back from most the owners who said they'd be interested in learning more." He said they also indicated that "if approached by a potential buyer they'd be interested (in selling)."
Tallman said talks between Quad-Cities First and Eldridge first began in 2017 when IEDA and its consultant McCallum Sweeney Consulting began looking around the state for possible 1,000-acre mega sites. "It was with the idea of having the ability to assemble a very large parcel, if needed, like for an Apple or some of the larger projects they've had."
She said both Eldridge and an area along Interstate 80 in Davenport were initially considered as finalists, but lacked the minimum 800 acres needed to be a mega site.
"It could happen out there (in Eldridge) but it would take a lot of assembly of land," Tallman said. Instead, she added "Eldridge leaders began really zeroing in on what is feasible — 400 to 500 acres, but not a mega site."
Readying the site
While Eldridge does not control its proposed industrial site, the city has annexed it. In addition, the city council now is considering plans to expand Blackhawk Trails Road from South 1st Street to the site to improve access.
"Davenport is growing to the north and we're growing south," O'Boyle said. "We want to stay ahead of the growth so we've developed an approach where we won't have to say no (to potential companies)."
Martin said Eldridge has not yet officially begun the IEDA site certification process but is completing many steps it will require. "The major advantage (of a certified site) for a developer is all the pre-work is done: an archaelogical assessment, soil samples are done."
That work can add another six months to a site selection process, he said.
Tallman said the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center spent two-and-a-half years to certify its site, conducting engineering studies and other tests "to know everything in the ground with the idea that when a developer or builder comes in it's quicker to actually get things done.
"That's why Kraft Heinz landed there, they knew everything there and could get building right away," she said.
Sites ready statewide
Rolled out in 2012, the Iowa Certified Site Program was created to address a lack of project-ready industrial sites. Since the first certifications in 2014, a total of 20 sites now have been certified with another 16 in the process, said Amy Kuhlers, program manager for IEDA's Certified Sites.
Not all site selectors come through IEDA; some will do their own research without ever contacting the state or a prospective community. "So having that turnkey piece of land makes it attractive to site selectors especially if there is a quick turnaround. Everyday they are not in production, they're losing money," she said.
Among the 20 certified sites are two in the Quad-Cities region: the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center and Clinton Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park. A proposed "green" business park, Anderson 400 Acres in Princeton, is now in the process of earning a "green" business park certification from IEDA.
In fact, the state's first "green" certification was awarded earlier this month to the Woodward (Iowa) Eco Business Park.
Potential developers
Mayor O'Boyle said Eldridge "is not looking for one 400-acre development." Rather he predicted multiple commercial and industrial users in the 5- to 50-acre range. But depending on the prospects, the site could be divided up in 100 to 200-acre parcels with smaller in-fill developments, he said.
"We've learned 50 to 75 acres is the sweet spot," Martin added. "Companies often want 50 acres, but they want the ability to expand."
According to Tallman, having a 500-acre industrial site would give Eldridge and the Quad-Cities a competitive edge in business recruitment. "This puts us on the map for having a very large, shovel-ready industrial park which puts us on a whole new level as we market on a national scale."
Benefits to Eldridge
O'Boyle admits that part of the impetus for the industrial site is to hold down city taxes for Eldridge's estimated 6,300 residents. "We're the third-largest city in the county with the fourth-lowest municipal tax rate," he said, adding the city's tax rate has stayed the same for about 10 years.
Eldridge's tax rate is $6.75 per $1,000 taxable value, right behind New Liberty ($3.48930 per $1,000 taxable value), Panorama Park ($5.80408) and Maysville ($5.9993) in Scott County, county tax records show.
In addition, O'Boyle said the makeup of Eldridge's property taxes was one-third commercial/industrial and two-thirds residential about six years ago. With an explosion in new housing, the commercial/industrial share has slipped.
While Eldridge has seen its two existing industrial parks grow, they too soon will run out of space. The future site also will bring more jobs to the city, he said.
"That's the problem with success," Martin said. "You run out of inventory."
Making way for progress
City Administrator John Dowd said other actions by the city also are paving the way for the industrial park, including a new sanitary sewer expansion slated for later this year and a $15 million expansion of the city's wastewater treatment facility underway.
"We were going to have to invest in the (wastewater plant's) lagoons one way or another," he said. "The council chose to consolidate treatment facilities with the side benefit of opening up more ground (to development)."
Martin said the next step is to begin the site certification with IEDA, a process that can take up to two years.
"It's possible that through the process someone will come in and needs a site before we're certified," he said. "It's a matter of having the right inventory at the right time and having it available. We did have a property owner who didn't want to be part of it, so we removed their parcel."
Parcels within the site already are being pitched to potential developers, Tallman said.
She credits Eldridge's vision for recognizing the site's potential, especially with its multi-modal access. The site has access to a rail spur, Interstate 80 and Highway 61 and the adjacent Davenport Municipal Airport.
"There's a lot of resources in that town to make this a reality and a very good city council and mayor who are willing to take this risk to do this initiative." she said. "Ideally, if we can be out marketing and find a prospect before site certification is done, that is a win-win for all of us."