Elliott Aviation and Davenport Community School District team up for apprenticeship program

This fall, students at Davenport Central High School will have an opportunity no other students in the country will have.

Elliott Aviation and the school district have teamed up to offer a first of its kind apprenticeship. The program will allow for juniors in high school to enroll in a mechanic apprenticeship.

Adrienne Wheeler, VP of Human Resources for Elliott, said once she joined the team in November, it was her goal to find a unique way to involve new workers.

"Right away one of the strategic problems I was asked to help solve was around talent and hiring," she said.

The team was met with open arms at the school district.

“Elliot visited our classrooms at Davenport Central, and was so impressed with the students, they wanted to figure out ways to engage them more," said the district's Career and Technical Education Director Alli Vandermyde.

The Department of Labor (DOL) has a plethora of registered apprenticeships, she said but those are traditionally skilled trades in manufacturing, she said. Because these programs are so popular, Wheeler thought bringing it to the schools was one way to get ahead.

"We thought, 'Why not really take this DOL credential and credibility and marry it up with the skills that we need?'" she said.

Vandermyde said she jumped at the opportunity to partner, because it provided a chance for students to think outside the box when it comes to their future careers.

"I want great jobs for these kids in the program … but I also wanted to start putting the thought into kids minds about jobs they have never heard of," she said.

In aviation, the career paths are both interesting and high paying, she said. According to Indeed, the average pay for an aircraft mechanic in Iowa is nearly $27 per hour.

The demand for mechanics is high, too. Wheeler said the industry is expected to see the need grow by 10-12% over the next decade. But, there's already a shortage of 12-15,000 mechanics. 30% of all licensed mechanics are older than 65, which puts the pressure on, she said.

"There's a lot of red flags there when you're building a workforce," she said.

The two-year apprenticeship involves a student taking classes during the school year, working at Elliott the summer before their senior year, then completing more classes while working for Elliott part time during their senior year. After graduation, the student will work for Elliott full time and complete fully paid-for training classes.

In a few years time, they will have all the tools they need to sit for their board certification to become an official aircraft mechanic, Wheeler said.

Vandermyde said a few students have shown interest in the program so far. In order to be eligible, they have to have take prerequisite courses then apply to Elliott, which makes the final decision.

The goal is to begin the apprenticeship with only one or two students, in order to make sure its a sustainable method. Vandermyde said she hopes the success of the program will inspire other industries to keep high school students in mind for future projects.