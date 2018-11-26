Davenport-based community organizer Tracy White has invited male business leaders in the Quad-City region to have lunch Wednesday with African-American boys from Quad-City mentoring programs.
The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Conversation will challenge participants’ perceptions and stereotypes and also highlight similarities and differences, according to a news release.
Four professionals will join four students in grades 4-12 at each table, which costs $150 to reserve.
Proceeds will benefit Well Suited, a nonprofit organization that aims to help close the opportunity and achievement gaps for African-American boys and develop strong leaders in the Quad-Cities.
White launched Well Suited in June 2016 with a black-tie event that linked 25 boys with positive male role models.
Well Suited primarily serves African-American boys at Hayes Elementary School in Davenport. The school-based leadership club received a $1,600 grant last year from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation because its vision aligns with the talent development and diversity and inclusion goals of the Q2030 regional action plan.
Involvement in the program, now in its third year at Hayes, deters disruptive behavior, absenteeism and tardiness, according to White.
Estes Construction will sponsor the experience, which is a product of Q2030 and the Quad-Cities Big Table, where participants asked for more inclusion and events that celebrate the Quad-Cities' diversity.
Kent Pilcher, president and owner of Estes Construction, said his company’s contributions mainly support youth programs, so the Embrace Race Luncheon is in line with its philanthropic mission.
Pilcher, a Q2030 leader, and White met at a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Rock Island, event to promote the Big Table.
To reserve a table or for more information, contact White at wellsuitedqc@gmail.com or 563-499-5701.