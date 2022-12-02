 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Emergency Department to open soon at Bettendorf HealthPlex

  • 0
120222-qc-nws-craddick

Dr. Michael Craddick stands in the emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex on Friday, Dec. 2. The new department will open to the public at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

 Gretchen Teske

Bettendorf residents soon will have a nearby emergency department.

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., patients will be welcomed at the Bettendorf HealthPlex at 2140 53rd Ave. In September, the company announced it was closing the emergency department at Genesis West in order to move all services to Genesis East.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The east campus is a level III trauma center, the highest ranking in the Scott County region. The five-year-old space has 17 operating rooms, multiple labs and other facilities intended for a higher level of care. The move was completed this month in anticipation of the new department opening in Bettendorf.

President of Genesis Davenport, Jordan Voigt, said the new department will have nine beds and will see about 9,600 patients a year. On average, there were about 64,000 annual visits between the east and west campuses. Voigt expects about 5,000 of those patients were traveling from Bettendorf and will instead choose the new location for care.

People are also reading…

Check out the new emergency department in Bettendorf

1 of 4

"We listened to our patients that requested emergency services in this area," he said. "In addition, it will help decompress the east campus a little but, because we have a lot of patients that travel."

Leading the department will be Dr. Michael Craddick. He anticipates seeing more patients than the estimated 9,600 visits.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

"With the state of ER services now and how busy ER services are, hopefully we will continue to grow, and I think that's the case," he said.

About 70% of the staff at the west campus were moved to the east campus and the rest to Bettendorf. The space is shared with pediatric and family medicine.

Administration will monitor the department for one year, then decide if it needs to expand the capacity.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News