Emergency Department to open soon at Bettendorf HealthPlex

Bettendorf residents soon will have a nearby emergency department.
Thursday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m., patients will be welcomed at the Bettendorf HealthPlex at 2140 53rd Ave. In September, the company announced it was closing the emergency department at Genesis West in order to move all services to Genesis East.
The east campus is a level III trauma center, the highest ranking in the Scott County region. The five-year-old space has 17 operating rooms, multiple labs and other facilities intended for a higher level of care. The move was completed this month in anticipation of the new department opening in Bettendorf.
President of Genesis Davenport, Jordan Voigt, said the new department will have nine beds and will see about 9,600 patients a year. On average, there were about 64,000 annual visits between the east and west campuses. Voigt expects about 5,000 of those patients were traveling from Bettendorf and will instead choose the new location for care.
President of Genesis Medical Center Davenport Jordan Voigt stands in the new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthComplex at 2140 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf. The department will officially open for business at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
President of Genesis Medical Center Davenport Jordan Voigt, left, stands in the new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthComplex at 2140 53rd Ave beside Dr. Michael Craddick, right. The department will officially open for business at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Check out the new emergency department in Bettendorf
1 of 4
120222-qc-nws-craddick
Dr. Michael Craddick stands in the emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex on Friday, Dec. 2. The new department will open to the public at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Gretchen Teske
120222-qc-nws-voigt
President of Genesis Medical Center Davenport Jordan Voigt stands in the new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthComplex at 2140 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf. The department will officially open for business at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Gretchen Teske
120222-qc-nws-bett
President of Genesis Medical Center Davenport Jordan Voigt, left, stands in the new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthComplex at 2140 53rd Ave beside Dr. Michael Craddick, right. The department will officially open for business at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
120222-qc-nws-bettendorfer
The Bettendorf HealthPlex operated by Genesis Health System will open a nine-bed emergency department on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Gretchen Teske
"We listened to our patients that requested emergency services in this area," he said. "In addition, it will help decompress the east campus a little but, because we have a lot of patients that travel."
Leading the department will be Dr. Michael Craddick. He anticipates seeing more patients than the estimated 9,600 visits.