Encompass Health, UnityPoint Health‑Trinity plan inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Moline
  Updated
Encompass Health Corp. and UnityPoint Health‑Trinity  announced Wednesday they are moving forward with plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on UnityPoint Health‑Trinity’s Moline campus.

A certificate of need for the project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in June.

The new hospital will be called the Quad-Cities Rehabilitation Institute. It will be constructed at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street, according to a joint news release from the two health care groups.

The new hospital is expected to begin serving patients in mid‑2022, according to the news release. 

“Through this new hospital and our joint venture with UnityPoint Health‑Trinity we look forward to providing even more access to high‑quality care for Quad-Cities area residents in need of rehabilitative services,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health.

“We are excited to announce our partnership to bring The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to Moline. This new hospital will be an important, significant new development which will provide long term benefits for many in our community,” said Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health‑Trinity.

According to the news release:

• The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

• The medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population.

• The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

• Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health’s existing 22‑bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island will be consolidated into the new joint venture hospital.

The formation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions, and the joint venture’s operation of the hospital is subject to regulatory approvals.

Quad-City Times​

