Recruiters, who are looking for employees with virtual reality developing and modeling experience, are invited to meet recent graduates of an innovation academy at a reverse job fair this week.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the EON Virtual Reality Innovation Academy, at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, will allow recruiters to meet the graduates, view portfolios and engage with potential employees. Last year, the EON Innovation Academy's first 13 graduates showcased their projects and knowledge gained over the 11-month program.
The program teaches students how to create content and software for virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR. The grads also have experience in coding and scripting, 3D modeling, project managing, media architecture, gaming and more, according to a news release.
EON partnered last year with the college to bring the curriculum to the Quad-Cities and establish Eastern Iowa as one of four U.S. cities with one of EON's Innovation Centers. EON, a world leader in VR/AR-based knowledge transfer, is interested in growing the talent pool to help meet the growing number of VR/AR jobs.
Recruiters are invited to meet the graduates at the reverse job fair at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The fair will be located in Room URB W116/117.
More more information, call 563-445-3200, ext. 43326.
—Sarah Ritter