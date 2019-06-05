Now that its flood cleanup is finished, esports and virtual reality gaming arena Paradigm will reopen in downtown Davenport on Friday.
Owner Steve Grubbs said the gaming center, at 320 E. 2nd St., will hold its first tournament since the flood on Saturday. Paradigm also will debut the virtual reality documentary, "The Man Behind Notre Dame," which was made to be seen in full 360 video.
Paradigm employees were among those on the front line when the temporary flood barrier breached in Davenport on April 30. Employees have been drying out and cleaning the building ever since.
In the meantime, Grubbs previously said part-time employees were operating gaming equipment at other locations, including the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf. Grubbs continued to pay his full-time employees as usual.
Now Paradigm will be among the businesses that have reopened since the historic flood, which closed more than 30 businesses in the downtown and west end.
For more information and to view upcoming events, visit Paradigm's Facebook page.