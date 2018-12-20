Ethan Allen will close its furniture store on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport on Saturday.
District Manager Therese Winkelmann confirmed the closure this week, adding Ethan Allen is consolidating into a new location.
"They're relocating into Coralville," she said. "They're moving into a location that better suits them."
The interior design company announced in a news release earlier this year it will open a store in Coralville's Iowa River Landing in January 2019. There are other Ethan Allen stores in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
The Davenport store is holding clearance sales ahead of Saturday's closure.
Following the 2008 recession, Ethan Allen closed its store on Kimberly Road in Davenport to open the smaller, 2,000-square-foot studio at 4923 Utica Ridge Road.
Plans for the soon-to-be vacant Utica Ridge retail space have yet to be announced.