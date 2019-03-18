Operators at Exelon Generation’s Quad-Cities Station announced the nuclear plant’s Unit 1 reactor was removed from service beginning Monday for a planned refueling outage.
Work completed during the outage will help the station deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity to Illinois customers for the next two-year operating cycle, the company said in a news release.
To support the work, the Cordova, Ill. station brings in more than 1,800 additional workers, many of whom travel from outside the Quad-City region and provide a significant boost to the local economy.
"Exelon is a critical economic driver in the Quad-Cities region," said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. "The influx of jobs that occurs during Quad-Cities Station’s refueling outage is a welcomed economic boost to the region, not only in means of payroll wages, but also in dollars spent with our local hotels, restaurants and other businesses during the duration of the outage."
During the outage, workers will complete testing, maintenance and modifications that can only be done when the unit is not generating electricity.
"The work completed during our refueling outages helps us ensure we meet that goal and also enables us to power a cleaner and brighter future for the communities we serve," Exelon Site Vice President Ken Ohr said in the release.
Located in Rock Island County, Quad-Cities Generating Station's two reactors can produce more than 1,900 megawatts of electricity or enough to power more than a million homes and businesses.