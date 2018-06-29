Exelon unveils new Cordova learning center
Exelon officials celebrated a new $7 million Professional Learning Center expansion in Cordova, two years after it was announced the power station would close.
"If you step back, in an alternate universe, in a place where we didn't take action, this plant already would be no more," Site Vice President Ken Ohr said. "Instead we're with all the folks here after having the success that was incredible in the making in the state of Illinois, and the hard work of all of our employees to keep the lights on. (That's) combined with the citizens of the Quad-Cities, the Chamber and legislators on both sides of the isle."
In late 2016, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the Future Energy Jobs Bill that ensured Exelon would continue to operate the Cordova and Clinton plants for another 10 years. The following year, Exelon announced $20 million in new construction, with the Professional Learning Center the "anchor" of the improvements, Ohr said.
The 36,000-square foot, two-story addition doubles the size of the old center and features new security and training equipment. During a tour Friday, officials showed off a new fingerprinting and background check security system, which they said would be beneficial during annual refueling outages.
The plant hires up to 2,500 additional skilled electricians, pipe fitters, welders, carpenters, and other laborers during the outages. The new security system will shorten the time it takes to verify and register those workers.
"In the past, our process involved going to four or five different buildings, crossing county roads, and frankly, it could take up to four days to do the processing," Ohr said. "Now with the new facility here (and how it's designed), you can shorten that time to around two days."
The top floor of the center is classrooms that include virtual reality technology for off-site training, as well as drones with thermal detectors to remotely evaluate equipment.
"This further increases industrial safety and allows for a much richer training program," he said. "And it allowed for us to have additional distance-learning classrooms for global training. You can have one teacher at a site, and 14 different sites benefiting all at once."
At the event, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Rumler celebrated Exelon's commitment to the community, in its economic contributions and philanthropy. State Representatives Mike Halpin and Tony McCombie, along with Rock Island County and Cordova officials, also joined the celebration.
Ohr said Exelon seeks other ways to remain sustainable and innovative.
"We're looking at opportunities to work with the legislature to further refine our efficiencies and make sure this site is sustainable irrespective of any government bill," he said. "That gives us our chance to weather the weather and understand what's taking place at both the state and federal levels. We're in discussions with federal entities to work for a longer solution, that recognizes the resilient and reliable nature of nuclear power."