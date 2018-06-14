The Scott County Extension office will host a farmland leasing meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at its office at 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
The meeting will be facilitated by Ryan Drollette, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Topics will include the results of recent surveys on Iowa Farmland Ownership and Tenure, 2018 Iowa Cash Rental Rates, Iowa Land Values, and other legal aspects affecting farmland leasing and ownership. The meeting will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2019 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications.
Pre-registration is required on or before Friday, Aug. 17. A $25 fee per individual is payable at the door.
Online registration form is at: https://goo.gl/forms/ywMaBhM5NMdFqcJ93. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.