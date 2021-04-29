Facing a staffing shortage, Quad-Cities restaurants are reducing hours, raising pay and menu prices. 'I have the best staff I've ever had. You can't just burn them out. They deserve better,' says one owner.

Both general managers say salaries are not the issue and both have raised the pay for all positions. It isn't helping.

"My median pay in the kitchen is $18 an hour," Eggers said. "My servers can make $300 to $500 a shift, just on tips.

"I can't get people to take that money. People are screaming to get on my deck, and I can't get enough people to work on my deck."

Potential candidates simply are not applying for restaurant jobs, they say. When managers do get applicants, they are plagued by no-shows.

"I had three interviews this morning (Wednesday)," Eggers said. "Two of them didn't show up."

Reddish is having the same experience: "It's not as if they're not coming in because of the pay. Applications just aren't coming in. We've absolutely raised our pay, but it's almost as if that's irrelevant."

Restaurant owners and managers have for nearly a year attributed the staffing pinch to an unwillingness by restaurant workers to return to jobs that pay less than unemployment.

The pandemic-relief CARES Act of March 2020 provided federal unemployment benefit supplements of $600 a week, which was reduced to the current $300 a week.