A jury has awarded a local man $4 million after finding Genesis Health System negligent in the 2016 death of his wife.

Steven J. Hazen of Savanna, Illinois, filed suit on behalf of his wife's estate against Genesis and Dr. William E. Olson, a general surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton. Hazen claimed medical negligence after his wife, Kathleen Hazen, died a month after gallbladder surgery.

The jury trial began Jan. 23 and the verdict was filed Monday, Feb. 6. Genesis was found 100% responsible for the death of Kathleen. Olson was found to have zero responsibility in the case.

The jury awarded Hazen $1.6 million for the pre-death pain and suffering of his wife, $1.6 million for the pre-death loss of body and mind, $400,000 for the past loss of spousal consortium and $400,000 for the future loss of legal consortium. Answering the question of whether Olson was negligent in his practices, the jury answered "no."

A spokesperson for Genesis said the hospital does not comment on litigation.

According to court documents, in 2016 Kathleen Hazen was taking Coumadin, a blood thinner, as a result of having a mechanic aortic valve. On Feb. 2 of that year, her cardiologist cleared her for gallbladder surgery and she stopped taking the medication. The surgery was performed on Feb. 8 by Olson at Mercy in Clinton.

Less than a week later, Hazen returned to the emergency room at Mercy for complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting. Staff ordered a CT scan of her abdomen and a HIDA scan — used for diagnosing problems in the gallbladder, liver and bile ducts. The lawsuit claims staff suspected that bile, normally stored in the gallbladder, was in her abdomen. She was then transferred to Genesis to fix the leak on Feb. 14. That same day she underwent surgery at Genesis for a stent.

The following day, Feb. 15, she was bleeding internally, court documents state. A CT scan showed abnormal fluid in her abdomen and lab results showed a critical drop in hemoglobin and hematocrit. The next day Hazen was put back on the blood thinner.

By Feb. 22, Hazen was back in the operating room where three-to-four liters, approximately a gallon, of blood was found in her abdomen. The blood loss sent her body into shock and her organs began to fail one-by-one, according to the suit.

She was transferred to the University of Iowa on Feb. 29 and died on March 12. The autopsy showed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock due to the surgery.

The source of bleeding was the cystic artery, where Olson operated during the initial gallbladder surgery on Feb. 8.