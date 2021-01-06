Family Video closing all locations, including several in Quad-Cities

Family Video, which has a number of Quad-Cities locations, has announced it is closing all stores because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter posted on the company website, Family Video head Keith Hoogland said the decision was based on the loss of foot traffic as well as the lack of movie releases because of COVID-19.
The company website said www.FamilyVideo.com will remain active and all online orders will be processed like normal.
“We will continue to sell movies, CBD products, T-shirts, memorabilia and more on our site,” the company stated on the page.
Family Video outlasted many competitors in the rental and sale of physical copies of movies and other film entertainments, including Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, the letter stated.
The chain, part of Highland Ventures, Ltd. based in the Chicago area, at its height had about 800 stores of up to 7,000 square feet, the letter said.
Several of those are in the Quad-Cities-- one each in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline, according to the website. The stores will remain open while the remaining merchandise is sold.
This does not mean Quad-Citians have no place to find physical copies of films to borrow. There are still Redbox kiosks in the Quad-Cities, and many area libraries lend them to patrons.
“We offer thousands of DVDs and video games and other types of media that are free to borrow with your library card,” Lexie Reiling, the Davenport Public Library’s assistant director, said.
Library operations have been restricted because of COVID-19, but people interested can browse the selection online, or contact their library branch and ask about whether specific DVDs are available.
Patrons have access to other libraries’ selections as well because Davenport is networked with them online, she said.
The selection includes everything from old movies to more recent releases like “Tenet.”
Once ordered, library materials can be picked up curbside or drive-thru at the Fairmont or Eastern branches, Reiling said. Services are not available at the downtown location because of renovations.
Moline’s library offerings include movies, television series, video games and music CDs, director Bryon Lear said.
Like Davenport, patrons can browse online or with the help of a librarian by telephone, then pick the material up at the curb at the library, he said.
Both libraries said people who do not have a card can sign up online through the library websites.