You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Farmers markets open at NorthPark, in Bettendorf
topical

Farmers markets open at NorthPark, in Bettendorf

Farmers Market Bett

Sweet corn isn't ready yet, but when it is, you'll find it at farmers markets at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, and along State Street in Bettendorf.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES PHOTO

The Mississippi Valley Growers' Association has opened its farmers markets for the season in Davenport and Bettendorf.

The Davenport Farmers Market at NorthPark Mall is open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, except holidays, until the end of October.

The Bettendorf Farmers Market at 2117 State Street, Bettendorf, is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, except holidays, through the end of October.

These markets are 100% home-grown, homemade and home-crafted.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News