Scott County farmers and residents can learn about the best practices in leasing land and how to determine a fair rental rate at an event next month in Bettendorf.
At 6 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Scott County Iowa State University Extension Office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, will host a meeting to discuss recent survey results and cash rental rates. The conversation will be facilitated by Ryan Drollette, a farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
In a recent survey, the ISU Extension office found 55 percent of Iowa farmland is rented, mostly by a cash rent agreement. The average 2018 cash rental rates have stabilized at $222 per tillable acre after a decline of nearly 19 percent from the 2013 peak, according to a news release.
Drollette, however, said determining a fair cash rental rate for the coming year could prove challenging as tenant operators face uncertainty about farm profitability.
The discussion next month will focus on the survey results, cash rental rates, Iowa land values, implementing cover crops in your lease agreement, plus legal processes affecting farmland leasing and ownership, he said.
Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agriculture professionals, according to the news release.
Pre-registration is required by Aug. 17. A $25 fee is payable at the door.