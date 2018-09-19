A senior economist and adviser of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, William Strauss, will speak at an Economic Summit in DeWitt next week.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Ohnward Financial Advisor Services, First Central State Bank, Gateway State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank and Ohnward Bank and Trust will host the summit. It'll be held at Tycoga Winery, Highway 61 at 195th Street, Dewitt. The reception begins at 5 p.m.
Strauss, who joined the Federal Reserve Bank in 1982, will be the main speaker. His responsibilities include analyzing the current performance of both the Midwest economy and the manufacturing sector for use in monetary policy. He organizes the bank's economic outlook symposium and automotive outlook symposium. And, he conducts industrial and manufacturing roundtables throughout the year.
An adjunct faculty member for Loyola University and Webster University in Chicago, Strauss currently teaches at DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, plus at the University of Chicago Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies.
For more information, call 866-320-6327 or email fas@ohnward.com for reservations.
— Times staff