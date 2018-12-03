The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct an exercise on Tuesday to test the local Exelon station's emergency preparedness.
The state of Iowa, along with Clinton and Scott counties, will participate in the one-day exercise at the Quad-Cities Generating Station, near Cordova, Ill. The routine exercise will test the abilities of the utility, plus the state and counties, to respond to emergencies.
The exercise is a biennial requirement to determine the adequacy of state and local emergency preparedness and response plans. The state and local units of government will be observed and evaluated by the FEMA Region VII Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program, according to the release.
In addition, officials from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be on-site to evaluate the performance of the Quad-Cities Generating Station.
Results will not immediately be available to the public.
—Times staff