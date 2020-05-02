Finding a way back: Some Quad-City restaurants, coffee shops reopen after temporary closures

Missy Reddish, general manager at Steel Plow Burger Company, 1430 E. 52nd St. in Davenport, said the local eatery reopened April 21 after shutting down both locations March 17. The Moline location, which opened first, is at 2180 53rd St.

“There was no income coming in and there weren't the funds to do anything else,” she said.

Securing a Paycheck Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration meant Steel Plow reopened with about 55 employees between the two locations.

“That’s what made us able to reopen, otherwise we would not have been able to reopen until all the restrictions were lifted,” Reddish said.

Not every worker has returned, whether it be health concerns or helping care for someone else. “Everyone on our payroll was brought back. It is a limited schedule, but they still get paid the same,” she said.

The normal daily dinner rush, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., has moved up start around 4 p.m. each day. Steel Plow’s food supply chain has largely remained intact with the occasional item substitution, and there’s a smaller menu for the time being. Some shakes are available for takeout orders.