After nearly 30 years of bringing their restored firetruck to mark the midpoint of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Dan and Dot Sundholm know they are one of the traditions runners expect.
"This is our spot, the runners know what they're going to get," said Dot, who each year brings halved bananas as well as grapes, bottled water and other snacks for the runners to grab.
Located near the McClellan turnaround, the Davenport couple's 1961 truck has become a focal point for the runners also because it displays a time clock.
"A lot of runners we know, not by name, but we know them because they run," she said.
Her husband, who restored the once white truck to its fire-engine red, recalled how their first time to the race was a favor to Wendy's. The restaurants' signage still is displayed prominently on the truck.
"I knew some of the guys who worked for Wendy's," he said, adding that they've kept up the tradition because "it's a lot of fun."
Proof of their longevity? "We used to bring our kids, now we're bringing our grandkids," added Dot.