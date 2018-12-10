Crossroads Fireworks re-opened its doors in Bettendorf on Monday to a very short selling season, nearly three weeks by law.
But that is far longer than the 2 1/2-hour window on New Year's Eve that its Quad-City customers can shoot the fireworks off — legally, that is.
Hours after opening the store for its inaugural day, Crossroads' co-owner Matt Reisetter was busy returning order to the store that closed last summer. With an inventory of 550 different items, shelves were bursting with canister shells, firecrackers, roman candles, sparklers and firecrackers.
Under the Iowa legislation, he said their two Iowa stores — in Bettendorf and Waterloo — can sell from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 and then again from June 1 to July 8 for the Fourth of July customers.
"We decided investing in this building was the right decision," he said of their long-term lease that secures the 875 Middle Road location year-round. "It's a great location and we're one mile from the Illinois border. The proximity where (sales) are illegal is huge."
The Bettendorf store, which first opened last summer, drew customers from across the bi-state Quad-City region and even as far as Chicago.
"Go big or go home," he said recalling how the partners made the business decision to operate out of a climate-controlled storefront as opposed to a temporary fireworks tent. The Waterloo store opened in 2017 in a permanent structure. He said the state law prohibits tent operations from having sales in December.
Still Reisetter expects a "slow" season. "Nobody here has been exposed to it as a Christmas gift," he said, adding that if people think about it "We've all got people who are impossible to buy for and it's usually a guy. If (shoppers) think about it, it's a great gift."
Crossroads Fireworks is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
Meanwhile, law enforcement hopes educating the public to the local rules for fireworks use will keep down the issues over the New Year's Eve holiday.
After the state legislation permitted both the sale and use of fireworks as of June 1, 2017, the state also allowed local municipalities to enact their own rules regarding the use of fireworks.
"This is our second New Year's for these new rules," Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said of the uniform rules adopted by Bettendorf, Davenport and Scott County.
It is legal to shoot fireworks from 10 p.m., Dec. 31, to 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1.
"For two and a half hours, it's legal," Kimball said.
He admits there are challenges to enforcement. "If our officers see it occurring or we've got complaints outside those time, our officers will issue citations."
A first offense is $250, second offense is $400 and a third or more offense is $625. Kimball said it doesn't matter when the offense occurred "once you get one it stays with you forever."
In addition, if police can show that a certain residence violated the ordinance and even if they can't identify the violator, Kimball said police can cite the homeowner for disorderly house. The citation carries a fine of $625.
"We've got people with pets that don't do well with fireworks. We've got people that work in the day and sleep at night and veterans with PTSD," Kimball said. "We're trying to just have some civility, it's about being respective of your neighbors and being courteous."