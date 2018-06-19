Ahead of a potential rezoning recommendation, a national firm has begun studying the estimated traffic impact of a Portillo’s opening along 53rd Street in Davenport.
Tuesday night was the second meeting where Portillo's fans and neighbors of the proposed development, across from the new Costco Wholesale, could share their opinions. The city Plan and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal, which includes a four-building restaurant and retail center, with the Chicago-style fast food chain as the main draw.
The board is considering rezoning 6.5 acres, south of East 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue, for commercial development. Plans also include closing off a portion of Fairhaven Road. Civil Engineer Devin Birch, with Austin Engineering, said the proposal includes a stormwater detention system, designed to decrease run-off, plus a fence and LED lighting.
A national firm, Traffic Impact Group, is conducting a study of the potential impact ahead of the next meeting in July. While he has only been looking at the project for one week, David Wright, with the firm, offered some preliminary estimates.
He said the study will “piggyback” off of the Costco traffic study released last winter, which did not include the potential impact of traffic when Veterans Memorial Parkway reopens. In the Costco study, it shows more than 33,000 vehicles travel on 53rd Street during peak hours on weekdays and Saturdays. During the weekday peak times, Wright expects Costco to add an additional 600 trips on the roadway, and for the Portillo’s development to add another 204 trips.
On Saturdays, Costco anticipates to add 831 vehicles on 53rd Street, with Wright guessing Portillo’s will add an extra 300 trips. He said closing Fairhaven Road could cause around 19 more vehicles to cut through Lorton Avenue.
And while the firm only provided initial estimates, neighbors of the proposed development were not convinced. Several residents questioned the accuracy of the study, especially if it will be based on Costco’s estimates before the store opens this fall. Others asked for the study to include 51st Street and other adjacent roads, as well as bus stops.
The next Plan and Zoning meeting is July 2.