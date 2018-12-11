A first-of-its-kind convenience store-style Hy-Vee opened on the corner of Elmore Avenue and East Kimberly Road in Davenport Tuesday.
The 10,000-square foot Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, now open at 3200 E. Kimberly Road, includes a miniature grocery store, gas station and Starbucks with a drive-thru. Fast & Fresh is a new company-wide concept for the grocery store chain, said John Griesenbrock, regional vice president for Hy-Vee's south-central region.
"Davenport has been a great Hy-Vee city, and with how busy this intersection is, we expect the store to be full," Griesenbrock said. "It's great to have a Starbucks drive-thru here, and customers can pull in quickly on their way home or to work and get a salad, soup or supper for that night. It's going to be ultra convenient for the busy consumer."
Now that the first store is open in Davenport, Griesenbrock said Hy-Vee plans to open the next Fast & Fresh in Altoona next year.
The Davenport location offers a selection of grocery items, including produce, baked goods, frozen items, dairy, meat, plus grab-and-go meals. The store features made-to-order wood-oven pizza, sushi, take-and-heat meals, mealtime kits and more.
There's also a wine, beer and spirits section, plus a growler craft beer station.
"It's basically a mini grocery store with all of what you'd consider as convenience store staples, like fountain drinks," Griesenbrock said. "And it has all of the items really sought after by the consumer. I think everything that matters is under one roof. It's really for people on the go that don't have a lot of time to shop, that want quick meal solutions and quick staple items."
The gas station includes 14 fuel pumps.
Griesenbrock said the Fast & Fresh model is a concept Hy-Vee expects to "really grow with."
"We like that you don't need eight acres of land. You need a much smaller parcel and we're utilizing every square inch to its fullest potential," he said. "And given that we have almost everything the consumer needs, it makes this a great option."
He said Hy-Vee hired 55 employees for Davenport Fast & Fresh.
The store is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Starbucks is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.