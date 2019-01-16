First Midwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Midwest Bank with several Quad-City locations, has acquired Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc.
Milwaukee-based Northern Oak is a registered investment adviser with about $800 million in assets, according to a news release. First Midwest announced its intent to acquire the company in November.
"We are excited to welcome Northern Oak clients and colleagues to First Midwest," said Bob Diedrick, executive vice president and director of wealth management, in the release. "We look forward to continuing to meet the financial needs of Northern Oak's high net worth clients by providing them with a highly personalized client experience, as well as a broad range of private banking and wealth management solutions."
First Midwest has around $11 billion in assets under management and clients across 30 states, according to the release.
Northern Oak Chairman Mark Zellmer and President David Becker are continuing to serve in leadership roles, according to the release. Northern Oak is operating as a subsidiary of First Midwest.
Its principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, has more than 130 locations across metro Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois and eastern Iowa. In the Quad-Cities, it has branches in Moline, East Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf.