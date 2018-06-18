A fitness center offering personal training is now open at Bettendorf's $50 million TBK Sports Complex.
The complex, nearing completion, includes baseball fields, indoor soccer fields, basketball courts and sand volleyball. Last month, a bowling and gaming center, High 5 Lanes and Games, opened at the new indoor/outdoor sports complex across 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads.
Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said the rest of the facility should be completed this month. That includes Level II Fitness, which opened its doors Monday. The center offers memberships, boot camps, plus personal and team training.
In addition, Matt Rokes, with the Athlete Development Project, announced the team will run strength and conditioning programs in the facility. While ADP is new to Bettendorf, the trainers have helped prepare Augustana College's men's basketball team for the 2018 Elite 8, plus helped the men's tennis team qualify for the NCAA Team Tournament for the first time.
"The athletes who put the work in will see results," Rokes, co-founder of ADP, said in a news release. "Our team at ADP is well-rounded. On staff we have physical therapists, strength and conditioning coaches and performance coaches. This means we are able to offer each athlete an individual program catered to their fitness goals."
Established in 2016, ADP has worked with more than 500 collegiate athletes in the Quad-Cities, according to the news release.
Level II Fitness is open from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit the TBK Sports Complex website.