Five Deere & Co. employees have been named John Deere Fellows, the highest individual honor bestowed by the Moline-based company.
The fellows program recognizes employees for their expertise, demonstrated leadership and reputation inside and outside of the company, according to a news release.
The 2019 fellows are Noel Anderson, August Altherr, Martin Kremmer, Carol Lewis and Adrian Rantilla.
"This year’s John Deere Fellows represent a wide range of experts who are recognized by their peers for innovation and leadership," said Samuel Allen, chairman and CEO, in the release. "Their work greatly benefits our customers and their fellow employees."
Anderson, a strategic intellectual property fellow, has 116 patents to his credit and is being honored for being one of Deere's most prolific inventors, according to the release.
Altherr, an innovation delivery fellow, is a key driver of European innovation in agriculture equipment and has worked on one of Deere's most successful tractor platforms, which is now assembled in five locations around the world.
Kremmer has been named a technology innovation fellow. He is known for conducting studies on agricultural goods, such as soybeans in mechanical meters of precision planters, according to the release. He is also responsible for the overall vehicle concept design for all mid-sized tractors.
Lewis, human resources fellow, is honored by Deere as a respected voice in employee benefits. She has worked in Washington, D.C. on legislation and regulatory changes, educating employees on health care benefits, updating pension benefits and more.
Rantilla, market research fellow, has earned a reputation for applying research and analytics in sales and marketing. He has developed strategic customer advisory relationships around the globe, focusing on how to solve challenging business problems, according to the release.
In its fifth year, Deere's program has now honored 26 fellows and two senior fellows.