Flights still taking off at Quad-City International Airport amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are still flights happening, just fewer, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.

“Flights are canceling on a day-to-day basis, or week-to-week, so definitely seeing a decline in certain routes. I know that a lot of our Allegiant flights, which go to vacation destinations, have canceled and daily reports of certain routes being canceled for the next few weeks,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager at the Moline-based airport.

More than a month after public health officials labeled COVID-19 a pandemic, some routes, being used for essential needs, continue for the Moline-based airport with travel to and from regional hubs, such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit and Chicago.

Airport officials elected to cancel this month’s board meeting, citing a lack of urgent items. Johnston said staff would work on how to pursue a meeting next month while adhering to Illinois guidelines, such as no more than 10 people in a room.

The airport has not changed its staffing level, shifting workers to various other activities. Fewer flights has meant fewer vehicles parked at the airport, which in turn offered an opportunity to put a fresh coat of paint on the short-term parking lot.