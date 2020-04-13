Flights still taking off at Quad-City International Airport amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are still flights happening, just fewer, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
“Flights are canceling on a day-to-day basis, or week-to-week, so definitely seeing a decline in certain routes. I know that a lot of our Allegiant flights, which go to vacation destinations, have canceled and daily reports of certain routes being canceled for the next few weeks,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager at the Moline-based airport.
More than a month after public health officials labeled COVID-19 a pandemic, some routes, being used for essential needs, continue for the Moline-based airport with travel to and from regional hubs, such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit and Chicago.
Airport officials elected to cancel this month’s board meeting, citing a lack of urgent items. Johnston said staff would work on how to pursue a meeting next month while adhering to Illinois guidelines, such as no more than 10 people in a room.
The airport has not changed its staffing level, shifting workers to various other activities. Fewer flights has meant fewer vehicles parked at the airport, which in turn offered an opportunity to put a fresh coat of paint on the short-term parking lot.
That, along with landscaping work, has led to a shift in the order of projects, part of the overall revamp of the main terminal. Earlier this year, the governing board for the airport approved Ben Leischner, executive director of the airport, and his staff to enter into exclusive negotiations with Alliiance on that estimated $20 million project.
Those contract discussions continue.
“We believe the number of passengers coming through demonstrate that people are taking the stay-at-home order very seriously. I think it will be tough, as it is for most people, for the next few months, but we’re still in a pretty solid position to think about what does the future of travel through Moline look like? How do we take care of our people without knowing when travel restrictions may be lifted? We’re really focusing on what we can control, like anybody else,” Johnston said.
031420-qct-airportcleaning-01.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-02.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-03.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-04.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-05.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-06.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-07.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-08.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-09.JPG
031420-qct-airportcleaning-10.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.