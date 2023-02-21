Bettendorf has one less restaurant as of Tuesday morning.

Owners of FoodAffair Bistro posted a goodbye message on the company Facebook page, stating multiple reasons for the closure, including a "gut punch" this month. The restaurant was located at 1015 Utica Ridge Place, next to Milltown Coffee.

Construction began in early 2020 and despite the pandemic, the owners carried on and opened in December of that year.

"There have been many struggles since then. The after effects of the pandemic, significant staff shortages, and rising costs have been incredibly hard challenges to overcome (for many restaurants, including ours,)" the post reads.

The closure took effect immediately.