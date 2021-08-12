For a spirited celebration, check out the Mississippi River Distilling Company's new event center in LeClaire

+11 Mississippi River Distilling Co. taps into entrepreneurial spirit LeCLAIRE — It took a perfect blend of risk taking, discovery and determination when the Burc…

Built in 1845, the building’s original purpose of a butcher shop didn’t last. It sat vacant and became a roost for birds along the river, earning it the nickname “pigeon hotel,” Cafarelli said.

Then, in 2018, Dana Development bought the property and wrapped new construction around the old building, creating a new place for store fronts or other rentals.

Dana Development sold the newly built space to next-door Mississippi River Distilling Company in March, during the pandemic. The distillery remodeled the building shell, putting in flooring and walls designed for an event space.

“You’ve got the bones of this old historic piece and all the new construction around it breathes new life into it,” co-owner Ryan Burchett said.

The celebration center has hosted six events since opening the last weekend of July. The distillery held its first wedding reception last weekend and hosted an Iowa-based musician for Friday Night Live in LeClaire. The company also sold spots to watch the fireworks show over the Mississippi River on Friday during Tugfest.

“We really feel like there’s nothing quite like it in the Quad-Cities,” Burchett said.