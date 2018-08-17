Former Lee Enterprises executive Julie Bechtel has been named executive vice president of BH Media Group, Lee officials announced Friday.
Kevin Mowbray, CEO of Davenport-based Lee, added in a news release Bechtel will oversee operations at the Omaha World-Herald. She succeeds Doug Hiemstra, who recently left the company, he said.
Prior to joining BH Media Group, Bechtel was a Lee Enterprises group publisher and served as president and publisher of The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Illinois, plus the Herald & Review in Decatur, Illinois, according to the release. She was named group publisher in 2014 after a long career, including serving as publisher of the Quad-City Times, as well as the Lincoln Journal Star in Lincoln, Nebraska.
"Julie is a highly experienced executive with a record of producing top-tier results in the markets she has led," Mowbray said in the release. "I'm confident she'll do the same in her new role. She's a great fit for BH Media Group."
Bechtel's career began in 1987 at the Des Moines Register. She joined Lee in 1998 as circulation manager in Lincoln. Along with overseeing the Quad-City Times in Davenport, her local publisher role included overseeing Lee newspapers in Muscatine, Maysville, Kentucky and Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was also publisher of the Bismarck Tribune in North Dakota.
Her most recent community activities include serving as a board member for United Way, Community Health Care Clinic and the non-profit Kennedi's Kisses. She has been a board member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.
BH Media Group operates 31 daily newspapers, along with digital sites, in 10 states. It publishes 47 paid weekly newspapers and 32 other print products, according to the release.
"Like Lee, BH Media properties are leaders in their communities, have large and growing audiences, and are highly innovative in serving readers and advertisers," Bechtel said. "I'm eager to help build on those strengths as we chart a course for long-term success."