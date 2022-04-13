Former member of CPA licensing board surrenders his own license

A prominent Davenport accountant has agreed to surrender his license to the state board on which he once served.

Thomas Engelmann, who served at least six years on the Davenport City Council and was once the chairman and treasurer of Scott County Democrats, has surrendered his license as a certified public accountant to the Iowa Accountancy Examining Board.

In 2002, Engelmann was appointed to the board by Gov. Tom Vilsack. He was reappointed in 2005 and 2008.

According to recent filings by the board, Engelmann failed to comply with the terms of a 2017 agreement with the board. That agreement stemmed from a 2016 decision by the American Institute of CPAs involving concerns over Engelmann’s audit of financial statements tied to an unspecified “employee benefit plan.”

The board alleges that the association’s review of Engelmann’s work uncovered evidence of violations of auditing standards, accounting principles, and U.S. Department of Labor requirements. The board did not elaborate on the nature of the violations.

The board’s 2017 agreement with Engelmann resulted in certain restrictions being placed on his ability to perform auditing services. He was given a reprimand, fined $1,000 and ordered to undergo 44.5 hours of educational training. His future accounting work was also subject to review by a board-approved CPA firm.

Several weeks ago, the Iowa board alleged Engelmann had not complied with the terms of the 2017 agreement – although the board did not disclose in its public filings how Engelmann is alleged to have violated the agreement.

According to the board, Engelmann, who turns 65 this year, recently admitted he had not complied with the 2017 agreement, and he surrendered his license. The board has indicated that for its purposes, the action will be considered a license revocation.

In addition to having served on the Davenport City Council, Engelmann served as president of Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corp., and treasurer of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Scott County.

