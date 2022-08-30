Former Servus Rubber Factory reduced to rubble

The last of the bricks have finally fallen at the former site of the Servus Rubber Factory in Rock Island.

Last week demolition crews knocked down the remaining buildings at 1136 2nd Street and formed piles of bricks. Those will be ground down and a burn permit will be sought to destroy the remaining trees on the property. In December 2018, demolition began with the five-story tower first to come down.

Property owner Richard Getty said the demolition costs upward of $500,000. With more than $2 million invested into the site over the years, he is now planning to spend more. Getty said he plans to construct a 75-80,000 square foot building on the property.

The hope, he said, is it will be leased to an unnamed European company to be used for manufacturing purposes. The building is in a prime location, being close to the river and in a city where manufacturing jobs are welcomed, he said.

"We've worked hard on this project," he said. "It's taken me a while to get it this far."

Getty said he hopes to get a crew out to the site and begin taking videos and pictures for a marketing packet soon.

The factory was founded in 1922 and, in 2006, it was the largest manufacturer in Rock Island. Servus Rubber was locally owned until 1970, when it was sold to Chromalloy American Corp., of St. Louis. By the early 1980s, the company was losing money, and Chromalloy put it up for sale. A representative said closing the plant was a possibility if a buyer was not found.

In 1982, the company was purchased by Mike Cappy and a partner in Louisville, Kentucky. With the acquisition of six other manufacturing plants, Cappy founded Norcross Cos., eventually Norcross Safety Products, based in Oak Brook, Illinois. In 2008, the business was purchased by New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc., becoming Honeywell Safety Products.

It closed in 2011, putting 245 people out of work, and has been vacant ever since. Getty and a partner purchased the plant after it closed in 2011. Following years of deterioration that Getty said he wasn't aware of, he "ended up with the property and all of the obligations," including thousands of dollars in back taxes.

The latter has resulted in a legal battle between the city of Rock Island and Getty, with each party suing the other. Getty said Monday he was willing to drop his suit if the city drops its. The next court date is set for Sept. 8.

Check out photos from our archives below: