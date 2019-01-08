Franklin Guerrero, an executive with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, will be in Davenport this month to discuss bridging the divide for Latinos obtaining education.
On Jan. 17, Guerrero will be the featured guest at the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Multicultural Speaker Series. The event will be held from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. at Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Prior to joining the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, or HSF, Guerrero served in multiple executive positions for Project HOPE, a $100 Million global health development and assistance organization, according to a news release. He also worked in Washington D.C., as a senior director for the UN Refugee Agency.
A native of Puerto Rico, Guerrero has a Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University in Illinois, according to the release.
In his role with HSF, Guerrero develops strategic funding and partnership opportunities.
On Jan. 17 in Davenport, he'll discuss solutions for Latinos "bridging the degree divide" in achieving education and wealth.
"When I completed my high school education, my sister took me with her to look at the campus of our college and it was an 'aha' moment for me," Guerrero said in a statement. "As I crossed through the gates of learning and opportunity I found equity, power and prosperity. Serving HSF gives me a sense of homecoming, helping people like me, like my family and my kids."
The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's speaker series is sponsored by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Black Hawk College and WQPT. The series is aimed at engaging residents and employees within the Quad-Cities, to broaden their networks and enhance awareness of diversity issues.
For more information on the cost, registering and the speaker, visit the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.