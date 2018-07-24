Quad-City residents have a new place to get burgers and frozen custard.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened at 916 W. Kimberly Road. The Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant is known for its ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.
The 3,300 square-foot restaurant seats 100 customers and offers drive-thru service, according to a news release.
"The restaurant has an open-kitchen concept so guests can watch kitchen staff prepare the meals," Franchise Owner Mike Young said. "It's a fun way for our guests to get a view of the choreography that goes on in our kitchen as their food is started after they order and still comes out hot and fresh within minutes."
The restaurant is located at Davenport's Village Shopping Center, where Pancheros Mexican Grill and Pet Supplies opened this spring.
Rick Weinstein, vice president of NAI Ruhl Commercial Co., which represents and manages the mall, previously said the Freddy's site was built originally for Brenton Bank in 1988. It has been vacant since Dutrax Community Credit Union relocated to a new site on West Kimberly Road several years ago. The shopping complex was acquired that same year by Cap Realty, a New Jersey-based real estate company, he said.
The Freddy's addition is part of the restaurant chain's expansion and will be the fourth Iowa store, joining stores in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo.
"We enjoy educating first-time Freddy’s guests on the menu and concept," Young said. "And then, when they begin to frequent Freddy’s, we go from remembering faces to remembering orders; it’s a personal touch that our guests truly value. We’re delighted to join the Davenport community, and appreciate the excitement surrounding our opening."
The Davenport location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.