Free, live workshops on handling conflict, effective job search
032718-bhc-030a.jpg
TODD MIZENER

Black Hawk College is offering a series of free online learning workshops to help build skill levels and confidence to succeed virtually.

The one-hour live sessions will focus on key elements and practical solutions to get people through the changing digital world. The Prepare to Succeed topics for February and March are How to Make Conflict a Win-Win and Tips for an Effective Job Search.

To receive the link for the live presentation, register for a Prepare to Succeed session at www.bhc.edu/go.

Choose from:

How to Make Conflict a Win-Win

  • Thursday, Feb. 18, at noon
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 2, at 9 a.m.

Tips for an Effective Job Search

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 4, at 9 a.m.
  • Wednesday, March, 10 at noon
