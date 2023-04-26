Antonia Vitale slowly poured sauce onto a flattened circle of dough before topping it off with shredded cheese. She wiped her hands on her red, flour-covered apron, before walking toward the front of her restaurant, Antonella's.

Seemingly overnight, the Mississippi River crept onto the parking lot at the Freight House in Davenport, where Antonella's is located

"Wear your boots," she said with a laugh; a suggestion for customers looking to come in before the Italian restaurant closed on Friday.

Vitale is one of many business owners preparing for more flooding in downtown Davenport, but her preparation has recently kicked into high gear. The city notified tenants of the Freight House building they must close by the end of the week.

With parking limited and parts of River Drive covered in water, it would be unsafe to allow patrons to walk through the floodwaters, said Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

In 2019, the building was able to remain open, Vitale said. The water came up to the deck but never got inside. However, the parking lot was covered.

"This becomes an island," she said, gesturing to the building at large.

The restaurant remained open until Friday, when employees began packing up the fresh ingredients to be sent to the other family business, Sal Vitale's in Muscatine. For Vitale, flooding comes with the territory of doing business on the riverfront, but her main concern is for her employees.

"You have expenses, and that's what I'm worried about ... but we're going to see if we can get them assistance. They need the check to get caught up," she said.

The market's Wednesday-and-Saturday Summer Season was to begin May 6. It instead will debut this Saturday at the Scott County Administration Building, 600 W. 4th Street, where it will operate until floodwaters recede.

"Our vendors are excited. They are disappointed we won't be home, but are excited, nonetheless," said operations manager Melissa Carter.

Although the mandatory closure puts a wrench in the plans, Carter said, it's nothing new. In 2019, water reached the front steps but never breached the building. Carter is hopeful the same luck applies this year.

"The vendors every year anticipate that it might happen, but now that we are to this point ... we have been preparing," she said.

Tuesday evening, most of the items had been cleared out and the remaining vendor stands were being raised onto concrete blocks as a precaution. Everyone is adjusting well and had no worries about the future of the market, Carter said.

Flooding is just one of the consequences vendors have to face in order to be on the riverfront. But the challenges have been overcome before and vendors have, "come out shining, almost every single time," she said.

Sarah Underberg is learning that lesson currently. Her business, Paper Moon Mercantile, celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month. While she is not new to the world of entrepreneurship, Underberg is new to the Freight House. She knew what she was getting herself into when she decided to set up shop.

"That’s a part of being in the Freight House and being on the river. It’s something you have to expect," she said.

While vendors are out for an indefinite amount of time, Underberg will be helping others get set up in the temporary space at the administrative building. Moving her own items would be too difficult, but she still wants to support fellow entrepreneurs.

For Underberg, the Freight House is the only place she sets up her Paper Moon booth. Being out of business for a while will be a hit, but it's one she prepared for.

"It's just a wait and see. It's really all up to the city and when they determine it's safe to go back inside," she said. "It's part of being a small business owner, unfortunately. Things happen that are not within our control. There's not really anything we can do but pivot and try to make the best of every situation."

That resilient attitude is contagious in the Freight House. Just as Vitale can't wait to get back and cook for the community, Underberg is looking forward to her opportunity to be back "home."

"I will absolutely be back. That community and its outpouring of support of all the small business owners at the Freight House ... is really what keeps everything in motion. We offer services to the community that they can't get anywhere else," she said.

Wednesday afternoon, the floodwaters covered the parking lot and slowly crept toward the building. Still, it's not enough to scare Underberg away.

"The few bad floods really don't have an impact on whether or not I want to be there. I want to be there. I want to be part of that community," she said. "I want to be part of that vendorship and most definitely I want to be part of the Freight House Farmers Market."

Photos: Quad Cities continue to prep as Mississippi River continues to rise, Wednesday, April 26