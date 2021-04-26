Friends open a Geneseo boutique to appeal to multi-tasking women

”It keeps us incredibly busy and needing to shuffle from one thing to the next on a daily basis,” Hull said. “I already owned ‘Love’s Locker Room’ where I made positive and encouraging tees, tanks and sweatshirts, and Kristen previously owned an online boutique where she had already established accounts and relationships with vendors so we decided to team up.”

They started an online platform for their apparel in November, but when the storefront became available on State Street, they decided to “jump in head first and make our dreams a reality in opening a full-blown fitness apparel and wellness boutique,” Hull said.

Shoppers will find on-trend fitness apparel that transitions to a dinner date.

“We also offer supplements, coffee and fitness gear to help women in their wellness journey, and fun little extras to throw in their gym bag while their purchases give back to wonderful charities and causes,” she said. Most of the items, other than apparel, are from women-owned businesses that support charities like cancer research and empowering victims of domestic violence.

“We also have locally-sourced home décor from Arlo and Elm that allows you to support another local, small business, while you shop with us,” Hull said.