Friends open a Geneseo boutique to appeal to multi-tasking women

GENESEO — Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique owners Tricia Hull and Kristen Granell have made fitness an important part of their lives. The two friends teamed up to make their fitness dreams a reality.
The boutique opened at 111 South State St., Geneseo.
Made for More offers functional and versatile apparel for today's multi-tasking woman, as well as a line of “positive and encouraging” apparel for girls.
”Our oldest daughters started preschool together at ‘Little Green Apple’. We then started working out together at SWEAT Fitness in Geneseo where our friendship grew as we motivated and held each other accountable through workout challenges and in life," Hull said.
Fitness and health became even more important when they started coaching at SWEAT Fitness.
“As busy mothers most days we would go from our own workouts to coaching to shuffling kids to school, to meetings, running errands, work and all the kids’ activities,” Hull said. “We realized at this point how important functional and versatile clothing is in our every day lives, apparel that can transition with the many different hats we wear.”
Hull and her husband, Matt, have four children and Granell and her husband, Adam, have two children.
”It keeps us incredibly busy and needing to shuffle from one thing to the next on a daily basis,” Hull said. “I already owned ‘Love’s Locker Room’ where I made positive and encouraging tees, tanks and sweatshirts, and Kristen previously owned an online boutique where she had already established accounts and relationships with vendors so we decided to team up.”
They started an online platform for their apparel in November, but when the storefront became available on State Street, they decided to “jump in head first and make our dreams a reality in opening a full-blown fitness apparel and wellness boutique,” Hull said.
Shoppers will find on-trend fitness apparel that transitions to a dinner date.
“We also offer supplements, coffee and fitness gear to help women in their wellness journey, and fun little extras to throw in their gym bag while their purchases give back to wonderful charities and causes,” she said. Most of the items, other than apparel, are from women-owned businesses that support charities like cancer research and empowering victims of domestic violence.
“We also have locally-sourced home décor from Arlo and Elm that allows you to support another local, small business, while you shop with us,” Hull said.
“Our biggest mission is to make every person that steps through our door feel special, and know that they are ‘Made for More’ than they even realize," Hull said. "We want to be a movement that leads and encourages women to support and build each other up. We want to create a community of women and girls that know they can make a difference in their little corner of the world, with a little grit and grace and a smile on their face, know they can do anything.”
Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call Hull at 563-508-7733, or visit madeformoreboutique.com.