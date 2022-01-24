From big donations to $2 bills: Mike Duffy's life was one of service to others

Mike and Linda, who married 1973, had a large family — four boys and three girls. Bridget Murphy is one of those daughters and she recalled how her father's gifts reflected how much attention he paid to the people around him.

"My sister (Brianna Lane) always wanted to go to Paris," said Bridget, who is principal of Assumption High School. "It was her dream. My father told her 'Someday I'm going to take you to Paris because I want you to go with someone who loves you unconditionally.'

"And that's what he did. When she was older, he took her. He was like that. He always kept his word. He wanted his gifts and gestures to have real meaning for other people, not just for him."

Mike and Linda modeled the kind of lives they hoped their children would lead. As a couple, they worked together at Per Mar. As parents, they were what son Brian Duffy called "a team."

"They were really equals," Brian said. "Obviously, they are our mother and father — but they both had very much equal roles in everything. My dad really valued my mother's opinion on everything, especially with the business. She has a very active role."