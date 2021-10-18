Quad-City Times reporter Cara Smith is tweeting from the picket line of the UAW strike against John Deere.
Union workers at Milan said they haven’t heard any updates from Deere this weekend. They’re still being “pretty quiet.” pic.twitter.com/9mbwhMUGtG— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 18, 2021
Union workers are talking and laughing with one another on the picket line. With the sun coming up the weather is getting a lot warmer. pic.twitter.com/aRdIuf0bTK— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 18, 2021
At the Milan plant on the Airport Road entrance stockpiled supplies dropped off my community members, local unions, and restaurants. Workers said the community support has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/U9RHVX7Icf— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 18, 2021
At the Davenport plant this morning with more than 50 UAW strikers. More than just the scheduled picketers showed up this morning to start the week off strong. pic.twitter.com/5Cyj6mBvjN— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 18, 2021