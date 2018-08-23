MOLINE — It’s fair to say that futurist Rebecca Ryan had the attention of the large crowd at the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Thursday from the get-go.
Did you know that there’s a company making neurons that have such a sharp sense of smell programmed into them that will be embedded in airport walls and be used to smell out bombs in the near future? You do if you attended the meeting and were paying attention to Ryan.
Did you know that companies that record your calls might be testing your voice to see if you are likely to get Parkinson’s disease? Recorded voices are already being tested for Parkinson’s, Ryan said. Again, you know that if you were at the meeting Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center along with 1,000 other people.
That was just the first six minutes of Ryan’s keynote address.
Ryan, an author, economist and former pro basketball player, mixed in plenty of energy and thought in her 30-plus minute talk.
If you follow the weather, the stock market, commodities, you are a bit of a futurist already, she told the crowd.
“We are in a moment that is ripe for leap-frogging,” she said.
Too many companies and groups look at what they did last year while making their strategic plans, she said. The result is they move in the direction they face — the past.
“We are trying to go forward but looking backward,” she said. “You are trying to drive to California by looking in your rear-view mirror. That’s not safe.”
Whether it be technology, politics, the economy, your customer base or society that is changing around you, it’s not safe to stand still.
“If any of those things are giving you pause at all, it is silly to look backwards for the answer,” she said. “Futurists look to the future at what’s coming and say, ‘how can we be super adaptive?’”
Ryan suggested that company leaders and owners think what they would do if a competitor opened up shop directly in competition with you, like you were in their cross-hairs and really wanted to put you out of business.
“That is a futuring question that really helps you understand maybe how in the past some of your processes are and what you need to do to be future focused,” she said.
As a futurist, she said, she does not get too caught up in new technology, “unless I can see it’s going to have a direct effect or application, something we need to set our course by,” she said.
The future is somewhat predictable, she said, utilizing her historical look at history as seasons.
America goes through four historic cycles, spring, summer, fall, winter, she said, noting we are currently in a winter. “Each of those seasons last about 20 years, about the length of a generation,” Ryan said. “So we are living right now in a generational stack of boomers, Gen Xers, millennials. Boomers asked questions of their parents like “what?, really? They started the civil rights, women’s and environmental movements.”
Gen Xers grew up in a fall period where everything had already been shaken up and missing kids began appearing on milk cartons, she said. “It really played into this issue where things are really falling apart,” she said.
Millennials were born in the fall and growing up in winter. “We are now in our fourth winter,” she said, noting the American Revolution, the Civil War and Reconstruction, and the Great Depression were the first three winters.
“These were exciting times for people who were entrepreneurs, exciting times for people who enjoy change,” she said. “During our American winters, these are times when we as Americans ask ourselves some pretty fundamental questions: Who are we for? And, what are we for?”
People in communities are no longer talking about tolerance, they are talking about diversity and inclusion. “People want to feel like they belong here,” she said.
Sometimes things get broken, she said, noting that currently, regardless of what side people are on, they feel things are broken. But a key is “if we can adjust our vision when tears are all around us.” Instead of worrying about what is, people should reimagine what could be, she said.
“We have an opportunity to claim a new frontier.”
Every other time we have gone through winter, cities have leap-frogged each other, she said.
Cities that look at the future and possibilities use the acronym STEEP, (society, technology, economy, environment and politics). “What STEEP changes are headed toward us that we need to be ready for,” she asked.
Automated vehicles are going to change the future drastically, she said, eventually lessening the number of cars on the road.
“So as we think toward the future of what’s coming, we have a real opportunity to leap-frog our prior competitors,” she said.
“Paul (Chamber CEO Rumler) says he wants to win for the next generation, I notice he doesn’t say compete,” Ryan said.
“It is right on time. That is what is possible when we change from winter to spring. So I hope you are asking, if this is a moment for regeneration, ‘how are we going to do it? Where do we start?
“The place we start is with ourselves.”
An open mind, with a willingness to learn is part of that answer, Ryan said.
The curse of experience is thinking you have the answers, she noted. Problems are real. But what worked in the past may not work.
People need to ask if they are more interested in being right, or if they are more interested in solutions Ryan said. “Having good questions is going to be much better than having the right answers,” she concluded.