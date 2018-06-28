A building that once housed parts for antique tractors will now contain virtually everything.
The previous location of Davenport Tractor Company, 320 E. 2nd St., which until a few weeks ago housed more than $1 million in John Deere parts for antique tractors, is now being filled with some of the newest technology and virtual reality equipment on the market.
Steve Grubbs, owner of VictoryVR, is opening Paradigm, an esports and virtual reality gaming center that he claims will be the first of its kind.
That’s because it’ll combine esports, virtual reality gaming and free-roam virtual reality experiences. The $400,000 facility will feature virtual reality gaming stalls, a free roam VR area, spaces to rent high-end gaming computers, plus room for esports league competitions.
“Esports is not only the fastest growing sport in the world, but the second most-watched sport in the world,” Grubbs said at the launch announcement Thursday. “If you look at trends, golf courses have had declining attendance. Movie theaters have had declining attendance. That is because the world is changing … And the Quad-Cities needs to be at the forefront.”
Esports leagues have been popping up across the region, including at St. Ambrose University and Orion (Illinois) High School. Grubbs only expects this to continue, predicting most colleges will offer spaces for esports in the coming years. He said Paradigm will facilitate regular esports competitions, as well as virtual reality racing league tournaments.
He’s looking to bring 10,000 gamers into downtown Davenport in Pardigm’s first year, with a major draw being the rarely offered free-roam virtual reality equipment.
Grubbs has traveled as far as Beijing, China, to see esports arenas and test the latest VR equipment, he said, but hasn’t found a facility that combines those elements with room-scale virtual reality.
“With VR, you put on a headset and you’re transported to a new world,” Grubbs said. “But the thing with most VR today is you’re attached to a cable. With free-roam VR, imagine (stepping into a new world), but you can walk freely about … It’s a different experience. It’s a completely immersive experience that changes your sense of where you’re at.”
But the virtual reality facility won’t cater only to gamers. Grubbs said he plans to offer corporate training programs during the day. He listed examples of training firefighters or police officers through VR scenarios, and said he is also working with a company that offers sexual harassment training.
After school, Paradigm will provide virtual reality tutoring, which Grubbs said could transport a student to the Redwood Forest to learn about photosynthesis.
Gaming and tournaments will typically take place in the evening. He expects the facility to be open at least 12 hours a day.
Several sponsors have already signed agreements with Paradigm, he said, including Intel and Respawn Gaming Chairs, a division of HON Industries.
A short walk from the recently opened Analog Arcade Bar, Pete Stopulos, one of the building’s owners, expects Paradigm to anchor the downtown’s “experiential retail” district. He said developers are putting the “finishing touches on the eastern side of downtown Davenport.”
“Everybody here knows the problem we have with retail in the U.S. right now — with Sears, Toys R Us, JC Penney, the list goes on and on. Stores are closing,” Grubbs said. “What’s happening is owners of these large facilities are shifting to what they call experiential retail. It’s a business model that sells an experience.”
Grubbs said he wants to prove his business can work in the Quad-City's mid-sized market, then open other locations in Chicago and across the country.
He is planning to have a portion of Paradigm opened in late July, in time for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend. Then in early August, the center will host its first esports tournament, featuring gamers playing “Fortnite.”
For more information, visit Paradigm’s Facebook page.