Gas prices are falling nationally- and in half the Quad-Cities

There's good news for drivers: gas prices are slowly falling.

But, if you live in Davenport or Bettendorf, that is not the case. Even those in Illinois are seeing marginal price drops.

GasBuddy reported this week that the nation's average gas price had fallen for the 11th week straight. Prices were down five cents compared to the week before. The national average is down nearly 40 cents compared to a year ago. But, it remains 69.1 cents higher than this time last year.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The BP facility in Whiting, Indiana was shut down after an electrical fire. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Illinois, along with Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“After learning of the electrical fire at the BP facility in Whiting, our administration has taken proactive steps to increase gas supply and reduce barriers so all Illinoisans have access to the fuel they need,” said Pritzker. “This coordinated effort with our neighboring states will reduce the chance of disruptions and keep the people and businesses of Illinois moving.”

The temporary waiver extends through Sept. 15, and allows for high volatility gasoline to be sold during the summer months, reducing fuel disruptions following the fire which broke out on Aug. 24. The waiver also means that Illinois corn farmers will provide the needed fuel through their ethanol production, which is a lower emission alternative to gasoline produced without ethanol.

The Whiting BP facility produces 430,000 barrels-per-day and provides fuel to neighboring states. No deaths or injuries were reported and the fire was successfully extinguished, but damage to the facility led to the partial shutdown.

Locally, the average price of gas in the Davenport-Bettendorf area was $3.49 Tuesday morning. This is a nearly 7 cent jump from Monday's average and up more than 4 cents from last week's average.

The good news is these prices are down nearly 23 cents compared to last month. But, up 52 cents compared to this time last year.

Just across the river, the average price for drivers in Moline-Rock Island is $3.65. Again, these prices are up 56 cents compared to last year. But, they are down nearly 7 cents compared to last week and down close to 36 cents for the month.

The average gas price in Iowa is $3.53 and in Illinois $4.15. Illinois is among only a handful of states where the average is above $4 a gallon. Aside from Pennsylvania, the other states are all on the west coast.

Earlier this month, GasBuddy announced the national average for gas had finally fallen below the $4 mark for the first time since early March. Gas prices declined more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on June 14.

This was fueled by falling oil prices over the last month. Americans today will spend nearly $400 million less on gasoline than they did in mid-June, according to GasBuddy.

“We've never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine," said De Haan.